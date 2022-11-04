Chamber announces new board members

Alison Bradley

Four new directors have been appointed following its annual general meeting held at the University of Wolverhampton Business School.

The region’s longest running business support organisation has welcomed to the board Alison Bradley, co- founder and director of Central Business Finance; HR lawyer Amy Brokenshire, a partner at George Green; Brian Cape chief executive at SIPS Education and Johnathan Dudley, managing partner and head of manufacturing business at Crowe UK.

Stepping down from the board this week were HR lawyer Simon Bond, director of Autobase Citroen and MG Ali Allibhai and Sarah Williams, former interim director of the Business School at the University of Wolverhampton.

The 160-year-old chamber raises the profile of local businesses, shines a spotlight on the barriers limiting growth and productivity and has an impressive suite of products and services to help local businesses grow and their employees develop and learn new skills.

Chairman of the board Phil Purssey said: "The board is made up of members of the chamber who help the executive team by setting direction and ensuring that, our members are at the heart of everything we deliver.

“We are sad to say goodbye to Ali, Simon and Sarah and thank them for their dedicated commitment to the work of the chamber.