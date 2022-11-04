Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chamber announces new board members

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

The Black Country Chamber of Commerce has announced changes to its board of directors.

Alison Bradley
Alison Bradley

Four new directors have been appointed following its annual general meeting held at the University of Wolverhampton Business School.

The region’s longest running business support organisation has welcomed to the board Alison Bradley, co- founder and director of Central Business Finance; HR lawyer Amy Brokenshire, a partner at George Green; Brian Cape chief executive at SIPS Education and Johnathan Dudley, managing partner and head of manufacturing business at Crowe UK.

Stepping down from the board this week were HR lawyer Simon Bond, director of Autobase Citroen and MG Ali Allibhai and Sarah Williams, former interim director of the Business School at the University of Wolverhampton.

The 160-year-old chamber raises the profile of local businesses, shines a spotlight on the barriers limiting growth and productivity and has an impressive suite of products and services to help local businesses grow and their employees develop and learn new skills.

Chairman of the board Phil Purssey said: "The board is made up of members of the chamber who help the executive team by setting direction and ensuring that, our members are at the heart of everything we deliver.

“We are sad to say goodbye to Ali, Simon and Sarah and thank them for their dedicated commitment to the work of the chamber.

“In welcoming Alison, Amy, Brian and Johnathan, we look forward to their contribution and their experience as business leaders and longstanding chamber members."

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News