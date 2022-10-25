Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Stafford PR companies celebrate award wins

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

A pair of Stafford public relations companies have swept the board at Chartered Institute of Public Relations PRide Awards – winning a combined total of eight awards.

Leah Elston-Thompson, Richard Stone and Alison Gallagher-Hughes celebrate victory at the CIPR PRide Awards. (Photo: Dan Knott at Semper Fi Photography)
Leah Elston-Thompson, Richard Stone and Alison Gallagher-Hughes celebrate victory at the CIPR PRide Awards. (Photo: Dan Knott at Semper Fi Photography)

Tillymint Communications and Stone Junction, which are both based in Stafford town centre, scooped the accolades during an event at Millennium Point, Birmingham.

Tillymint’s founder Alison Gallagher-Hughes won gold for best independent PR practitioner of the year and two silver awards for best low budget campaign and best publication.

Stone Junction scooped three golds for best STEM campaign, best use of media relations and best corporate and business communications campaign.

It also won a silver for best integrated campaign while employee Leah Elston-Thompson picked up silver in the outstanding young communicator award.

The event was held as a ‘screening party’ hosted by CIPR Midlands with the results broadcast from London. It saw PR and communication professionals from across the region come together to celebrate the achievements of the past year. It was sponsored by Next Level Recruitment and Pitch Consultants.

Alison said: “It is such an honour to be recognised by fellow professionals within the communications industry and a timely one, coinciding with our anniversary. It is just two years ago this month that Tillymint was established and it’s great to look back at how far we have come and what we have achieved for our clients.

Richard Stone, founder of Stone Junction, said: "The PRide awards are a wonderful opportunity for the Midlands PR community to come together and celebrate. It's really great that Stafford is beginning to develop a PR and creative marketing community of its own now and I would really love to see that continue and thrive."

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News