Stafford PR companies celebrate award wins

Leah Elston-Thompson, Richard Stone and Alison Gallagher-Hughes celebrate victory at the CIPR PRide Awards. (Photo: Dan Knott at Semper Fi Photography)

Tillymint Communications and Stone Junction, which are both based in Stafford town centre, scooped the accolades during an event at Millennium Point, Birmingham.

Tillymint’s founder Alison Gallagher-Hughes won gold for best independent PR practitioner of the year and two silver awards for best low budget campaign and best publication.

Stone Junction scooped three golds for best STEM campaign, best use of media relations and best corporate and business communications campaign.

It also won a silver for best integrated campaign while employee Leah Elston-Thompson picked up silver in the outstanding young communicator award.

The event was held as a ‘screening party’ hosted by CIPR Midlands with the results broadcast from London. It saw PR and communication professionals from across the region come together to celebrate the achievements of the past year. It was sponsored by Next Level Recruitment and Pitch Consultants.

Alison said: “It is such an honour to be recognised by fellow professionals within the communications industry and a timely one, coinciding with our anniversary. It is just two years ago this month that Tillymint was established and it’s great to look back at how far we have come and what we have achieved for our clients.