Chief named among most ambitious leaders

Dale Parmenter

The programme, which is in its fifth year, celebrates the inspiring leaders behind some of the UK’s most successful and fast-growing medium-sized firms.

A record number of nominations – more than 750 – were received this year, proving that ambition is alive and well despite the challenges faced by increasing economic uncertainty.

Mr Parmenter said: “This award is a huge compliment and a fantastic surprise that I can’t wait to share with the team. For me, the ambition to achieve the amount that DRPG have is down to our people that make it all happen. We’ve grown rapidly over the past few years but despise the increasing size, we still have a small agency culture where every success is shared, and everyone feels a part of the wider business goals.”

Hartlebury-based DRPG is a global creative communications group based in the West Midlands. The group creates and delivers integrated communications solutions and experiences for an industry wide range of clients and brands, for both external and internal audiences worldwide. This summer the group celebrated its involvement in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, of which DRPG was its official event services provider. This follows the DRPG being awarded the Queens Award for Enterprise in sustainable development earlier in the year, of which they were the first and last creative communications group to receive the honour of its kind.