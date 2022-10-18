Notification Settings

Ready-made transport yard available

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

One of the few purpose-built transport yards in the Black Country has been brought to the market by commercial property agents Siddall Jones.

The yard at Coombs Wharf

The 20,900 sq ft warehouse on a site of approximately 4.5 acres is at Coombs Wharf, Chancel Way, Halesowen, just three miles from Junction 3 of the M5 and access the national motorway network.

Ed Siddall-Jones, managing director of Siddall Jones, said: “This is the first time this property has come to market as it was originally run by Adam Jones Transport until they sold the business a few years ago.

“The acquiring company subsequently went into liquidation earlier this year, and we are now able to bring this purpose-built transport yard, one of only a few in the region, to the market.”

The property is situated towards the northern end of Chancel Way just off the A459 Dudley Road,.

Mr Siddall Jones added: “The property has office accommodation arranged over two floors to the front of the building but also has a single block of offices at the rear of the site, providing possible sub-division.

“The building has recently undergone a refurbishment and the site has been levelled.”

Siddall Jones is seeking an annual rental of £295,000 exclusive on a new lease with length to be agreed.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

