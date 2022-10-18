IT specialist forms education digital marketing agency

Curt Blunt

Curt Blunt, previously a local schools academy trust IT manager, has formed Dream Digital Education.

He has joined forces with business partner Georgie Thomas, formerly a secondary and independent school teacher as well as a freelance marketing consultant. Georgie is based in Essex and the pair have never actually met, having set up their business remotely.

The agency offers specialist services covering website packages, including design, maintenance and content creation; search engine optimisation; social media management; branding and logo design and e-mail marketing.

Curt and Georgie established Dream Digital Education after they noticed the resourcing issues schools face as a result of having to manage multiple online communications platforms. They teamed up during the pandemic when schools were closed and the requirement for reliable and engaging IT was particularly pressing.

Curt said: “Having served the education sector for 10 years, I know its challenges. From websites that are difficult to manage and maintain, to inactive social media accounts, sometimes there just aren’t enough hours in the day to cover off the full range of digital communications.

“We’ve taken the plunge to form Dream Digital Education as we know just how valuable it can be to use a reliable third-party as an in-house resource. We’re looking forward to joining forces with teachers to help attract new students, raise awareness, and keep them in touch with parents and alumni.