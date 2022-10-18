Notification Settings

Higgs appoints principal associate for insolvency team

By John CorserPublished:

Law firm Higgs has appointed an insolvency specialist as principal associate as it continues its ambitious growth drive.

Suky Mann

Suky Mann joins the Brierley Hills-based firm from a niche insolvency practice. In her new role, she will work within the practice’s growing restructuring and insolvency department, which is led by legal director, Lauren Hartigan-Pritchard.

Suky said: “I couldn’t miss the opportunity to join Higgs; it has a solid reputation as an outstanding law firm with strong values and first-class client relationships.

“With the expansion of the restructuring and insolvency department, I will have the chance to work with an experienced team of specialists and develop my expertise further.

“As principal associate, I will continue to specialise in a range of contentious insolvency matters and director disqualification work.

“It’s a complex and highly technical area of law but one that is hugely interesting. I’m looking forward to working with the team and our clients.”

Welcoming her to the team, Lauren Hartigan-Pritchard said: “The restructuring and insolvency department is growing in strength and number, so I’m delighted that Suky has joined us. I have no doubt, that with over 12 years of experience in insolvency, Suky will be a real asset for the team.”

Suky is available for all insolvency work, including defending misfeasance and breach of duty claims brought by liquidators, presenting and opposing applications for charging orders, applications to annul bankruptcy orders and defending director disqualification claims.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

