Alloy Wire to return to CASMI

Alloy Wire International is exhibiting in the United States

The Brierley Hill-based manufacturer of round, flat and profile wire will return four years since the last show and is looking forward to engaging with spring makers from across the globe, especially those based in North America where demand has grown by 150 per cent,

AWI will use its presence at the event from October 12 to 14 to launch its new INCONEL alloy 686, a single-phase, austenitic alloy that delivers excellent resistance to general and stress corrosion cracking that can occur in aggressive liquids and gases.

This wire is expected to be used within components destined for corrosive environments - industries that demand material that performs under the most extreme engineering conditions without premature failure.

Areas of application will include springs, wire forms and fasteners throughout the chemical and petrochemical processing, oil & gas extraction, acid processing, waste management and in marine environments.

AWI’s Stephen Olley commented: “It’s been a long wait and we are all genuinely excited to meet customers from the spring industry in person again.

“Spring makers had a fundamental role in the Covid-19 response, and we continue to support firms who supply products into automotive, aerospace, medical, nuclear and the resurgent oil and gas markets.

“They require material that can work in all types of demanding applications from intense heat and sub-zero temperatures to highly corrosive environments. This is why we are so pleased to be launching INCONEL alloy 686 after months of trials and testing.

“Available in sizes ranging from .001in (0.025mm) to .197in (5mm), this wire can be made to customer specification within three weeks.”

AWI will have its technical director Andrew Du Plessis on booth 1,021 for customer meetings during the three-day show to answer any challenging questions surrounding the 60-strong range of alloys it produces.

Alongside several senior sales executives from the UK and the US, he will also be speaking with existing and potential customers about the company’s ability to supply custom-made wire in three to four weeks – making it one of, if not the fastest and most reliable suppliers across the globe.

Mr Olley said: “When the new warehouse is complete, we will have more than 400 tonnes of stock in place at any one time and that should give our global customer base significant confidence in our ability to deliver what they need, when they need it.