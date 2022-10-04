Lifetime achievement award for Wyre Forest solicitor

Maynard Burton and Molly Batten

Maynard Burton, senior partner at Kidderminster law firm mfg Solicitors, was recognised by the society for his successful 40-year legal career and the support he has given to businesses and individuals across Worcestershire.

Mr Burton became a partner just two years after qualifying as a solicitor in 1983 having trained with the firm from 1981. He ran mfg’s former Bewdley office for 14 years and moved onto the management board in the 1990s. Since then, he has played an instrumental role in the firm’s regional expansion as a senior partner and commercial property specialist, including 17 years as chairman.

The 65 year-old father-of-three from Stourport was also a co-founder of the Worcestershire Young Lawyers Division and during his career has mentored countless junior solicitors whilst leading thousands of property deals for his clients.

Aside from Mr Burton’s award, the law firm’s successful evening at the society’s annual awards was capped off with paralegal Molly Batten, who works in the firm’s agriculture and rural affairs division, winning the paralegal of the year title. Ms Batten, aged 23, graduated in 2020 and is currently studying the legal practice course.

Andrew Davies, partner and managing director at mfg Solicitors said: “Maynard is rightly seen as one of the most inspirational lawyers and leaders in Worcestershire’s legal industry.

“His career has spanned 40 years and during that time he has carved out a reputation not only as someone with the drive and vision which has helped transform our firm, but also someone who cares passionately about his local community, his clients and his colleagues.

“To be recognised by the Worcestershire Law Society is tremendous news for Maynard and his family who have been with him every step of the way. He is a man who has the highest, most impeccable standards.

“We are also delighted for Molly and it is fitting she received her award alongside Maynard. She is without a doubt a true star of the future who impresses time and time again. She fully deserves her award and all the recognition she has received.”

Mr Burton added: “It really is very gratifying to be recognised by the society this year and feel very privileged in the twilight of my career.’’

“Whilst it is a really special moment to win the award, I believe it is something everyone at the firm should be proud of. Every single member of staff, past and present, has made our firm a special place to be.”

Away from the legal sector, Mr Burton is committed to many charities and trusteeships including the Helen Mackaness Trust, Freemasons trusteeship and was made a freeman of the City of London some years ago, so he is entitled drive his sheep over London Bridge. He was also involved in ensuring the statue of Sir Stanley Baldwin was erected in Bewdley in 2018.