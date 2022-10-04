Dains and William Duncan join forces

Richard McNeilly is chief executive of Dains

William Duncan + Co is one of Scotland’s oldest and most respected accountancy firms with offices in Glasgow, Ayr, and Kilmarnock. The business has grown consistently in recent years, buoyed by a commitment to the use of technology, alongside high quality personal and tailored relationships.

Richard McNeilly, chief executiv e of Lichfield-based Dains said: "We have followed the progress of William Duncan for several years and it became increasingly clear that their approach to client delivery and people development closely aligned to ours. As a long established firm in Scotland, we believe they are ideal partners to spearhead our growth, north of the border."

Robert Fergusson, managing director of William Duncan believes the transaction provides the business with an improved client proposition and potential for growth and commented; "Overnight we have improved the range of services available to our clients and this deal enables William Duncan to become a challenger firm in Scotland. We have an ambitious plan, and all of our team will remain in the business. In fact, I have no hesitation in saying that we have no shortage of opportunities for progressive professionals wishing to join a group that really values its people."

Luke Kingston, Partner at Horizon Capital, said: “We are delighted to have supported Richard and Dains on their third acquisition and welcome the fantastic team at William Duncan into the group. William Duncan is a high-quality firm, and we are excited by the significant opportunities created from bringing the businesses together."