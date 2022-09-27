Kutchenhaus serves up new Stafford showroom

Pavel Bivol

Kutchenhaus is a franchise business, known for quality, affordable German bespoke kitchens. Established in 2004, it is part of nobilia, a company which has spent more than 70 years investing in technology, research and product development.

Situated at Hunters Row on Gaolgate Street, Kutchenhaus Stafford spans 100 sq metres and is the latest in the brand’s drive for more than 70 showrooms by the end of 2022.

Pavel Bivol, a local entrepreneur with a penchant for high-end property development, will run the franchise and two jobs will be created with the launch of the business.

Having developed a number of properties over a two-year period, former accountant, Pavel, soon realised the kitchen element was his favourite part of the job, leading him to explore opportunities for pursuing this as a career.

“It’s very hard to find good quality kitchens, so rather than continue struggling, I decided to take the bull by the horns and source my own supply,” explained Pavel.

“One of our contractors recommended Kutchenhaus for one of my projects and I’ve not looked back since. Products from Germany carry a perception of quality and that, supported by the team’s wealth of experience, means I’ve really bought into the brand metaphorically and physically.

“I’m excited about making a difference in the market and offering a new perspective in kitchen design, backed by a quality brand with a strong history. Plus, I’m looking forward to meeting new people and working with them to bring their visions to life.”

Kutchenhaus is dedicated to delivering exceptional quality and tech-forward design for each of its bespoke kitchens, with products exclusively displayed in showrooms across the UK.

Paul Lee, head of marketing at Kutchenhaus, added: “We are enthusiastic about the potential of our Stafford showroom which provides a fantastic opportunity for local customers to learn more about our kitchens and transform their home. Pavel’s property development experience will add a valuable and unique service to the area and we are confident he will expertly deliver the Kutchenhaus brand here.”

In addition to recently opening its 60th showroom, Kutchenhaus recently reached another milestone, receiving its 1,000th Trustpilot review. Through Trustpilot, customers have shared their experiences with franchisees and the brand’s kitchens, resulting in an ‘excellent’ score.