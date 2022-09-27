Firm’s legal stars making the grade

New trainee solicitor Mille Grundy and newly qualified solicitor, Sophie Machin, with FBC Manby Bowdler’s managing director Neil Lloyd (centre)

Sophie Machin has become a fully qualified solicitor after successfully completing her training contract at FBC Manby Bowdler, while Millie Grundy has stepped up to become a new trainee solicitor with the firm.

Neil Lloyd, managing director at FBC Manby Bowdler, said: “Congratulations to both Sophie and Millie as they embark on the next stage of their careers.

“We strive to make sure that FBC Manby Bowdler is a truly supportive workplace in which lawyers can thrive and develop to their full potential, and I am delighted that both Sophie and Millie have chosen to be part of our team.”

Sophie graduated with a degree in law with management from Aston University, during which she completed a year-long placement in Vietnam. She began the legal practice course with BPP before joining FBC Manby Bowdler as a paralegal in the private client team in Wolverhampton.

In September 2020, Sophie began her training contract with the firm and now works in the family department, dealing with all aspects of family law including divorce and financial issues, children’s issues and cohabitation matters.

Outside work, Sophie is a keen traveller who has visited five of the seven man-made wonders of the world.

Football fan Millie, who is captain of the Black Country Fusion team, graduated with a BA (Hons) in geography from the University of Liverpool before completing a Master’s in law at the University of Birmingham.