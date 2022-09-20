Alan celebrates 50 years’ long service at Squire

Alan Powers, left, who celebrates 50 years’ long service with chief executive John Squire

Alan was 16 when he joined Squire in 1972 as a machine tool setter. At the time, the company was based in New Invention near Willenhall.

Half a century on, Alan has known four generations of the Squire family, which is headed today by eighth generation chief executive John Squire.

Since working at Squire, Alan has seen great change at the company, which then employed 350 people.

He continues to work as a tool setter and doing general duties around the factory mainly for Squire’s high security Stronghold range.

To mark Alan’s achievement, he was presented with a very special bottle of Macallan whisky by John Squire.

“Right from the start I’ve been very happy working at Squire. One of the best things has been the friends I’ve made, and I met my wife Gill here.

I’ve been lucky to have stability at work, and still really enjoy my job,” said Alan, who is a keen football and rugby fan.

One of Squire’s key strengths is the quality of its team explained Mr Squire.

“Alan is one of many who have celebrated long service, many over 20 years and some over 40 years’ service.

“We’re incredibly proud to have such a loyal and talented team of people, and some of the most experienced people in the business. We’d like to thank Alan for his incredible contribution and hard work.”