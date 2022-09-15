Founder of Dudley business dies aged 80

Alan Nuttall Partnership

The Alan Nuttall Partnership's former chairman Alan David Nuttall passed away on Sunday, September 11 in hospital following a short illness.

The partnership includes Nuttall in Hall Street and Flexeserve in Hinckley.

Mr Nuttall, of Hinckley was involved in the business for 56 years before taking a less active role earlier this year.

The Yorkshireman was born on July 3, 1942 and created a self-service fruit retail model in 1975 which is still in common use today – having been adopted by many major supermarkets, including Asda and Morrisons.

He started Alan Nuttall in 1966 with just £137 and specialised in greengrocery shopfitting.

The partnership board said: “His presence was enormous and undeniable. We shall remember him as a visionary, whose commitment to both his business and his family were second to none. Much loved and respected, his legacy and passion for the business will continue to live on.”

A keen innovator, he was inspired by the self-service fruit shops he saw in the United States and developed the UK’s first ever self-service system for fruiterers in 1975. A year later, this led him to create Fruity Fruits, which went on to be the largest independent fresh produce wholesale and retail business, employing 650 people in the UK when it was sold to Birmingham Co-op in 1989.

Among his many achievements, Mr Nuttall celebrated two Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, awarded twice in the innovation category – first in 2005 and again in 2022. He also met Queen Elizabeth II and members of the Royal Family at the opening event for one of his landmark shopfitting projects for the prestigious Fortnum & Mason.

Alan leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Jacqueline, as well as two daughters, a grandson and great-grandson.