VAS forges new agreement with Nabertherm

Frank MUrken, left and George Sagesson, right, with the VAS team

VAS, which has its base in Smethwick, will act as the UK and Ireland provider of after-care and other complementary services for the leading German manufacturer, which offers customers the widest range of high quality standard furnaces and customised solutions.

Nabertherm’s product range includes electrically-heated and gas-fired furnaces for laboratories and industry, all capable of operating at temperatures ranging between 30°C and 3,000C. Its furnaces are used for metals, ceramics, glass and other applications.

From its headquarters in Lilienthal, north Germany, Nabertherm’s engineering offer combines in-house manufacturing with individual project planning. Nabertherm produce standard furnaces through to tailor-made thermal process systems with bespoke material handling and charging systems.

Nabertherm promote how their “state-of-the-art technology” improves temperature uniformity, energy efficiency, reliability and durability of systems “with the goal of enhancing competitive edge”.

A trusted partner for leading brands, VAS was launched in 2000 by two engineers to offer vacuum and atmosphere furnace services and has progressed to offer the full service package for the heat treatment industry, ranging from bespoke new furnaces to spare parts. VAS will partner Nabertherm in offering their products and services to clients in the UK, complementing the German company’s network across Europe, China and the US.

VAS managing director Mike Long welcomed the opportunity to support Nabertherm. Mike said: “VAS will be working closely with Geoff Sargeson of Nabertherm UK to provide a comprehensive after care service, including servicing, repairs and refurbishment as well as calibration work and spare parts.

“VAS have just secured an order for a new Nabertherm furnace for a UK customer, Sigma Precision Components based in Leicestershire. VAS will be assisting Nabertherm with the installation, the temperature uniformity survey and calibration.”