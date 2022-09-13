Minister Micro announces account management promotion

Susan Marlow and Amy Mobbs

Amy first joined the Kidderminster firm in 2004 in an administration role and moved through different sales and account management positions.

In her new senior role she will be responsible for developing and managing relationships with the company’s Pegasus software customers which are spread across the manufacturing, construction, logistics and finance sectors.

Susan Marlow, managing director of Minster Micro said: “For nearly two decades Amy has been building great relations with our clients and also leading on countless successful projects behind the scenes.

“She is unique as she has twice stepped away from the company to start a family and raise her children. We fully supported those moves as we are also a family business and understand the importance of supporting our own people.

“Her promotion into a senior role is well deserved and comes as we continue to expand locally, regionally and nationally. Her technical knowledge and relations with our customers are first-class and she is already making a tremendous impact in her new role.”

Amy Mobbs added: “To step up into my new role is an important moment in my career here at Minster Micro and I look forward to really grasping this opportunity, making an impact and growing my skills in the months and years ahead.

“I see the company as an extension of my own family and the support I’ve been given over the years has been wonderful.”

Amy’s promotion follows news last month that Minster Micro had appointed experienced technology specialist Simon Edwards as operations manager.