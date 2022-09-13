Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Charlotte joins prestigious AvMA panel

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

A clinical negligence and personal injury specialist at a leading West Midlands law firm has been appointed to a panel representing the UK’s leading charity for patient safety and justice.

Charlotte Measures
Charlotte Measures

Charlotte Measures, a legal director at Higgs in Brierley Hill, has been awarded accreditation to the Action against Medical Accidents specialist clinical negligence panel.

Currently celebrating its 40th anniversary, AvMA is the UK’s leading charity for patient safety and justice.

As well as offering support and guidance, and a helpline for patients that have suffered avoidable harm following medical care, the charity campaigns on all issues concerning patient safety.

Charlotte said: “It means a lot to be recognised by AvMA as a specialist in the field of clinical negligence.

“As well as offering invaluable support to patients, the charity also provides an excellent range of support services and networking opportunities for lawyers representing clients in this area.

“I have had the benefit of that support for many years now and I can honestly say that this charity has played a big part in shaping the type of lawyer that I am today.”

Clare Langford, partner in charge of the clinical negligence team at Higgs said: “We are all delighted for Charlotte as the application for AvMA specialist panel status is recognised to be a difficult one, with only a handful of people being accepted on to the panel each year.

“Charlotte is the first solicitor at Higgs to achieve this status and it is a real testament to her first-rate technical skills and exceptional client care.”

Charlotte joined Higgs in April as part of an expansion in the clinical negligence team and has a strong reputation for succeeding for clients who have suffered problems after medical accidents.

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News