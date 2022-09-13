Charlotte joins prestigious AvMA panel

Charlotte Measures

Charlotte Measures, a legal director at Higgs in Brierley Hill, has been awarded accreditation to the Action against Medical Accidents specialist clinical negligence panel.

Currently celebrating its 40th anniversary, AvMA is the UK’s leading charity for patient safety and justice.

As well as offering support and guidance, and a helpline for patients that have suffered avoidable harm following medical care, the charity campaigns on all issues concerning patient safety.

Charlotte said: “It means a lot to be recognised by AvMA as a specialist in the field of clinical negligence.

“As well as offering invaluable support to patients, the charity also provides an excellent range of support services and networking opportunities for lawyers representing clients in this area.

“I have had the benefit of that support for many years now and I can honestly say that this charity has played a big part in shaping the type of lawyer that I am today.”

Clare Langford, partner in charge of the clinical negligence team at Higgs said: “We are all delighted for Charlotte as the application for AvMA specialist panel status is recognised to be a difficult one, with only a handful of people being accepted on to the panel each year.

“Charlotte is the first solicitor at Higgs to achieve this status and it is a real testament to her first-rate technical skills and exceptional client care.”