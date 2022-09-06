Move from prison service to protecting water systems

Simon Love

Wolverhampton-based water safety specialists Nant welcomed him to the business on August 8.

He will be responsible for managing client needs and developing relationships to bring on new business.

Mr Love has joined the business after spending 15 years in the prison service where he served as a physical education officer. During this time Simon supported inmates to gain sports based vocational qualifications to aid them in securing employment upon release.

In February 2021 Simon and his wife Harriet established social enterprise Sponsored Breaks, a unique business providing the most deserving individuals and their families with free UK breaks.

Mr Love said: “I’ve known the Nant team for 12 months now through Sponsored Breaks and Black Country Chamber activities. Nant are one of our Sponsored Breaks sponsors so I know that our beliefs around supporting local communities are aligned. Leaving the prison service was a huge leap but I’m excited to be part of the journey Nant are on.

“As a physical education officer, I worked with lots of individuals to provide them with skills to go into roles in the outside world such as gym instructors and sports coaches. I developed my communication skills during this time, having to adapt my teaching style dependent on the person.

“It's a pleasure to join a company that has the same morals and ethos as myself, as well giving me the freedom and flexibility to spend more time on the Sponsored Breaks venture.”

Nant managing director Carl Baker added: “We are thrilled to welcome Simon to the Nant family. We have an exciting future ahead of us which can only be realised with great people like Simon part of the team.

“Simon is a great fit for the business, we share the same morals and desire to succeed and the skills he brings from the prison service and Sponsored Breaks will be a real asset for us.”

Established in 1994 to provide top quality service in Legionella control, Nant is a specialist provider of water safety services and products. With clients across the UK, Nant provide innovative systems to ensure water supplies are as safe and secure as possible.