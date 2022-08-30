Mayors take tour of factory floor

The Mayor of Sandwell Councillor Richard Jones and the Mayor of Dudley Councillor Sue Greenaway, centre, with from left to right: Amelia Grainger, Rebecca Grainger, Matt Rimmer, Robin Grainger and Nathan Grainger

Mayor of Sandwell Councillor Richard Jones and Mayor of Dudley Councillor Sue Greenaway visited Isaac H Grainger & Son in Gawne Lane, Cradley Heath.

The firm has been operating in the iron and steel industries in the area for 158 years and, although now based in Sandwell, the firm’s humble beginnings were in the bottom of a garden in Northfield Road, across the border in Dudley borough.

This laid the foundations for a successful business, which saw it survive the economic slump of the 1920s and both world wars.

In its 158-year history, the company has adapted its products, which it ships around the globe.

It remains in the hand of the Grainger family and employs dozens of people out of its Gawne Lane factory.

It now specialises in the steel manufacture of underfloor structures for raised access flooring, which it supplies direct to office and commercial premises including iconic landmarks Birmingham Library, Fort Dunlop and Sandwell College.

The firm also boasts their environmental efforts with a solar farm on the site. The 294-panel farm generates up to 77kw of its own energy to supply the factory. To date, it’s still the largest commercial solar farm in Sandwell.

Councillor Jones said: “Thank you to everyone at Isaac H Grainger’s for making us feel so welcome.

“As it's a business which operates very close to the border of Sandwell and Dudley and employs people from across the areas, it was fantastic to be joined on the visit by the Mayor of Dudley on this visit.

“For decades this company has supported our local economy and provided jobs and I wish it every success for the next 158 years.”

Councillor Greenaway added: “158 years in the manufacturing industry is something to be proud of.

“Generations of the Grainger family have established and maintained a successful business, which remains true to its humble beginnings.

“It was a pleasure to meet everyone on the factory floor to get an insight into how the company operates.”

Robin Grainger, from Isaac H Grainger and Son, said: “It was a privilege to have both Dudley and Sandwell Mayor’s visit us.

“As a small business we’re always proud of all the hard work and commitment our staff put in but it’s safe to say we will never forget our roots.

“It’s nice to share our story and history with the wider community.