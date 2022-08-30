Notification Settings

Hexagon secures Waterfront tenant

By John Corser

Commercial property surveyors Hexagon Commercial Property have secured a letting at Quay House at The Waterfront, Brierley Hill.

Damon Smith, Mint Technology; Harvey Pearson, Hexagon Commercial Property and Jon Dunn Mint Technology

Mint Technology has taken 3,663 sq ft over a five-year lease on the first floor of the west wing.

The company has expanded rapidly, having outgrown their former offices in Lye, and were looking for larger premises but still in the local area to serve their customer base, which now also includes Hexagon Commercial Property!

Damon Smith and Jon Dunn, who formed the business in 2015, said: “As a company we have over 30 years of experience in providing businesses with IT support, telephone systems, mobiles and connectivity . Having grown rapidly over the last couple of years, we were looking for bigger premises to cater for our employees which have grown from 5 to 16, and Hexagon were able to assist us massively with our requirements."

Harvey Pearson, director at Stourbridge-based Hexagon, said: “It was a real pleasure helping a local growing outfit find their dream new premises. Mint have invested circa £100,000 in the office refurb/fit-out and the space now looks amazing. Despite many still doubting the strength of occupier/investor demand, we are still finding that demand remains strong and are experiencing very small void periods on our available properties.”

Mint Technology were one of the last occupiers to benefit from the Enterprise Zone business rates relief scheme which ended on March 31.

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

