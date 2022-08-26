Midlands business figures recognised by university

Paul Faulkner

Paul Cadman and Paul Faulkner, who have supported, developed and led businesses ranging from entrepreneurial start-ups to globally recognised brands, will receive honoroary doctorates – one of the highest distinctions a university is able to confer – at a ceremony in Symphony Hall on Tuesday, August 30.

Mr Faulkner is now chief of staff and operations at RCL Partners, which advises on investments on behalf of the Oldbury-based Richardson family, and a former chief executive of Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce and Aston Villa Football Club. He is also chairman of Sport Birmingham and associate non-executive director of Birmingham Children’s Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Mr Faulkner was the youngest ever GBCC chief executive when he joined in summer 2015. In this role he oversaw major challenges including campaigning on behalf of businesses during the Covid pandemic and helping the business community to transition before and after the UK’s departure from the European Union.

The Richardson family business was founded by Roy Richardson and his late brother Don more than 70 years ago in Oldbury. The family office now operates an international real estate and growth capital investment business which has been led for the past 20 years by brothers Martyn, Lee and Carl Richardson.

Mr Faulkner said: “I am delighted and incredibly proud to have been awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Birmingham City University.

“I worked closely with the university on a number of business and civic related initiatives during my time as chief executive of the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce and always found representatives from the university to be brilliant partners, passionate about the power of education, and incredibly enthusiastic about giving their all to promote the wider interests of the city and wider region.

“To receive this recognition from the Institution is a genuine honour, and I look forward to continuing to work with and support the university in the future.”

Known as ‘the quiet changemaker’ for his work behind the scenes across Birmingham and the West Midlands, Mr Cadman was awarded a visiting professorship by Birmingham City University’s Business School in 2019, in honour of his commitment to community and society in his home city of Birmingham.

During the Covid pandemic, Mr Cadman oversaw the commissioning and delivery of a major new mural in the city of Birmingham – created by BCU visual communications alumnus and acclaimed graffiti artist Joshua Billingham aka Gent 48 – celebrating key workers and raising thousands of pounds for the Art4Charity initiative.

The expert in entrepreneurship – who has taken businesses from conception to £100m turnover – is also vice president of Acorns Children’s Hospice, one of Birmingham City University’s two chosen charities, and holds ambassadorial roles with EmployabilityUK, Walsall Against Single Plastic and Steps to Work charities.

Mr Cadman said: "To have left school struggling with education because of my then undiagnosed dyslexia and reach the point of receiving an honorary doctorate from the university for Birmingham after a journey throughout business and entrepreneurialism, really is a pinnacle of achievement for me.

“For me, it’s important to show that no matter your beginnings, education will always be a crucial step in reaching success. I’m delighted to be further developing my work with Birmingham City University, inspiring young minds and connecting staff and students there with our incredible business community - in particular forging deeper links with the technology supply chain.