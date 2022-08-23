Reconomy Group announced as Wolves sustainability partner

Reconomy (L-R) - Jon Cox, Customer Service Manager, Tony Munro, Marketing Director, Diane Crowe, Head of Group Sustainability.Wolves Players (L-R) - Helen Dermody, Shan Turner, Beth Merrick.

The partnership will see Reconomy Group build on the work it is already doing with the club to create a more sustainable environment both on match days when Molineux hosts over 30,000 fans and the wider business throughout the year.

Successful initiatives to date include the introduction of a range of recycling services and an ecommerce returns capability delivered by ReBound (a Reconomy Group company). Reconomy Group will also support Wolves’ ambition to be industry leaders in environmental sustainability, assisting in the delivery of the club-wide strategy, which is being developed with Football For Future.

In addition to the sustainability partnership, Reconomy Group has announced it will also be sponsoring Wolves Women who play in the National League Northern Premier Division and are managed by Dan McNamara.

Reconomy Group chief executive Paul Cox said: “Sustainability and the growth of the women’s game are two of the most exciting aspects of football both in the UK and globally, especially following the fantastic achievements of England’s Lionesses this Summer. The desire to lessen our impact on the planet is being driven by fans and Wolves are clearly committed to creating a more sustainable model and achieving net zero status. Reconomy Group’s expertise, values and global capability throughout the circular economy can help them to achieve this goal. Both Wolves’ men’s and women’s teams have exciting seasons ahead and we wish them well as they approach the start of their new campaigns.”