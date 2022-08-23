New Stafford enterprise centre open for business at Shire Hall

Staffordshire County Council leader Alan White, Frances Beatty, Alun Rogers, Theo Clarke and Philip White.

Stafford’s Business Enterprise Centre has already welcomed its first tenants who have signed up to the flexible licence and any interested businesses are being urged to get in touch.

Stafford Chambers of Commerce are among the first occupants to move into the new business centre which is an interesting mix of historic building and modern office space.

The Shire Hall Business Centre in Stafford’s Market Square has benefitted from a £2 million fit out.

A total of £1.6 million was allocated to the project from the national Getting Building Fund, through the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Local Enterprise Partnership. Both the county council and Stafford Borough Council have also invested in the centre. It is in the area at the rear of the building which used to accommodate the town’s main library.

Like the county council’s other enterprise centres, it offers office space, reception facilities, meeting areas, networking opportunities and business advice and support. The units range from 97 sq ft to 323 sq ft and there are flexible working options including hot desking and the option to rent a PO Box.

Centre management is based in the building and there will also be out-of-hours security patrols. The centre offers a town centre location, close to amenities like the railway station and cafes.

Any businesses wanting to find out more about unit costs and availability, or that want to book a viewing, should contact Samantha Neal, centre administrator, at samantha.neal@staffordshire.gov.uk

Bringing part of the Shire Hall back into productive use will help revitalise Stafford town centre by bringing in new businesses. This project will form part of the wider long-term regeneration of the Shire Hall. It will also complement plans to repurpose and redevelop land occupied by vacant buildings – including the former magistrates court and county council’s own Wedgwood Building, off Eastgate Street.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Councillor Philip White, said: “It’s fantastic to see the Shire Hall open for business and with the first tenants ready to make the most of the superb facilities.

“Having the Shire Hall open again as a thriving business centre is exciting for Stafford and will play an important part in the wider regeneration of the town. It is an iconic landmark in the heart of Stafford town centre and we’re pleased to have brought it back into productive use for the community.

“Much consideration has gone into the planning of the hall’s use as a business centre and our evidence and research has shown there is a need for provision in the town for small and start-up companies. It follows the model of our other enterprise centres with flexible tenancies and a support team on site.