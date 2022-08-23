Burntwood office letting

Unit 4 Newlands Court, in Burntwood, Staffordshire

Commercial property consultants Burley Browne said that a 10-year lease on 10,070 sq ft of office space at Unit 4, Newlands Court, Burntwood Business Park has been agreed by the company which does not want to be named.

Burley Browne acted as joint agent with JLL Birmingham on behalf of landlord Gladman Commercial Properties.

It is a newly refurbished detached office building providing high quality accommodation across three floors and benefitting from attractive landscaped surroundings. Being located in close proximity to junctions 11 and 12 of the M6 motorway together with junctions T5, 6 and 7 of the M6 Toll, the property is excellently located for access across Staffordshire, the West Midlands and the wider national motorway network.

Steven Hannaford, senior surveyor at Sutton Coldfield-based Burley Browne, said: “Unit 4 Newlands Court offers high quality offices, having been recently refurbished and, with excellent transport links across the region, it is ideal for office occupiers.

“We are very pleased to have completed the letting, working alongside JLL. At more than 10,000 sq ft, it is one of the biggest in the north Birmingham/South Staffordshire region and adds to the growing evidence that, despite what we saw during the lockdowns, occupiers still very much see the office as the place of work for the future. Working from home doesn’t suit everyone and so the office is still very important to the majority of businesses and employees.”

For more information please contact Steven Hannaford on 07738 713829 or email steven.hannaford@burleybrowne.co.uk.

Burley Browne is one of the West Midlands’ leading independent commercial property consultants. It provides a comprehensive range of commercial property services to a wide variety of clients. These include private individuals and small businesses, through to pension funds, banks, property investors and developers, multi-national companies and national retail and leisure operators.