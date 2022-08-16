MBO at Alcomet brings fresh challenges and opportunities

MD Chris Beasley with Barclays Relationship Director Elizabeth Wheatley

The transaction provides a successful exit for Kingswinford-based Alcomet's founder Gary James and enables managing director Chris Beasley to lead the business into its next phase of growth.

Established 25 years ago, to supply aluminium, stainless steel and copper alloys, the business has expanded and evolved to become a specialist supplier of electrical metals and components to the UK substation and energy sector. The company on Gibbons Industrial Park works exclusively with distribution network operators, transmission network operators and associated contractors.

On completion of the MBO, Mr Beasley said: “I started with the company 14 years ago and have seen the diversification of the company with my own eyes. I take great pride in continuing the growth of the company. We are all very excited about the future of Alcomet. The transaction marks the next milestone for the business as the new leadership team introduce new ideas and news ways of working while retaining what has been successful in the past.”

Elizabeth Wheatley, Barclays relationship director, said, “By really understanding the sector and the individuals involved, we have been able to create a funding package to support the business throughout the MBO. Executing at speed was vital in securing the deal and happily something we could support from start to finish within nine days. The management team have wanted to complete the MBO for a number of years and are chomping at the bit to drive the business forward, supported by a loyal and skilled workforce.”