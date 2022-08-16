Final opportunities at Kidderminster commercial estate

Haynes Point

The business was instructed by Mileway to market Haynes Point, which comprises of high-quality trade counter units and warehousing in a prominent roadside position, with just four opportunities remaining.

Sara Garratt, of Harris Lamb’s agency team, said: “Demand for industrial opportunities throughout the Midlands continues to surge, and as such landlords are continuing to upgrade buildings at sites across the region to meet the ongoing requirement.

“We are confident that the high-quality units at Haynes Point will attract businesses looking for a prime Worcestershire location, with the estate occupying a prominent roadside position on the A451 Stourport Road, the main arterial road between Kidderminster and Stourport upon Severn, and being located close to Kidderminster town centre,” she said.

Laura Witherford, asset manager for Mileway, said: “Mileway are pleased to bring high quality trade counter and industrial/warehouse units to the market. With PaintWell securing two trade counter units and a further trade counter now under offer, demand for the units has been high since completion of the works”