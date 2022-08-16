Black Country House fully let as agent swoops for final office suite

Goold Estates has fully let Black Country House, an office building in Oldbury

Bulleys Chartered Surveyors has taken a lease assignment from Sage Building Envelope Contractors at Black Country House on Rounds Green Road.

Bulleys is the appointed letting agent at Black Country House, where it had previously let office suites to Endole Limited and NHS Property Services Limited, before relocating its own Oldbury office to the building.

The lettings follow two recent lease renewals with long-term tenants, The Shaw Trust and Crowe UK, both of which moved to Black Country House following Goold Estates’ acquisition and extensive refurbishment of the building more than a decade ago.

Black Country House was originally the headquarters of Accles & Pollock, famous for the world’s first all-metal aircraft, the Mayfly.

Goold Estates acquired the 36,252 sq ft property in 2008 and invested £2 million in its transformation, including a new insulated pitched roof, new passenger lifts, new façade, double-glazed windows, modern reception area and a re-surfaced car park.

Anthony Williams, property director at Goold Estates, said: “Despite Covid restrictions and subsequent changes in working patterns, we have found the office market to be buoyant, having renewed or re-let almost 30,000 sq ft at Black Country House over the last two years. We are now fully let and are delighted to have retained long-term tenants as well as attracting four new tenants to the building.”