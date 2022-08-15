Crowe sets out the legal landscape for Midlands law firms

Ross Prince

National audit, tax, advisory and risk firm Crowe is holding meetings of its COFA (compliance officer for finance and administration)Network in Oldbury and Cheltenham where senior executives of law firms and their finance and compliance teams can meet up and network.

Ross Prince, professional practices partner at Crowe in Oldbury, said: “These gatherings offer an opportunity to share and discuss recent tax, regulatory and accounting developments, what action law firms need to take now and what on the horizon may affect business planning.”

Mr Prince along with Cheltenham partner Sue Daye hold regular COFA Network meetings to provide a sounding board for COFA and COLP (compliance officer for legal practice) representatives from law firms.

Sue Daye said: “They provide an excellent opportunity for everyone to share queries, concerns and ideas, as well as participate in the round table discussions at these valuable sessions that we are delighted to be holding face-to-face again, following the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The first COFA Network meeting is at Crowe’s Midlands office at Black Country House, Rounds Green Road, Oldbury on Wednesday, September 14 from 8am. The second follows at Crowe’s Cheltenham venue, The Find, 20 Regent Street, Cheltenham, on September 21 from 8.30am.

Mr Prince said: “These two informative events will then feed into our annual Law Firm Conference which is being held at Sixways Stadium, Worcester, on Friday,October 14."