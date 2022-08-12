HomeServe UK announces Sue Ryder as new national charity partner

Palliative, neurological and bereavement support charity Sue Ryder has been named HomeServe's new national charity partner

The announcement by the leading home assistance business follows an extensive search and shortlisting process and comes as part of its brand new corporate social responsibility strategy.

Sue Ryder, a palliative, neurological and bereavement support charity, was chosen for closely matching FTSE 250-listed HomeServe’s vision, values and objectives - all centred around supporting people in their homes.

As well as financial support, Walsall-based HomeServe UK will forge a meaningful new partnership with Sue Ryder - through fundraising activities, signposting, staff training and utilising the wide and varied skills of its workforce.

Following a process of extensive research into many of the UK’s best-known charities, a shortlist was put to HomeServe engineers, with Sue Ryder coming out on top.

Greg Shelton, charity and community manager at HomeServe, said: “We’re thrilled to announce Sue Ryder as our new national charity partner.

“We found real synergy between HomeServe and Sue Ryder’s values, goals and objectives. At the heart of both our organisations is a desire and motivation to help people in their homes.

“Taking care of plumbing, drainage, boilers, and electrics, we keep the nation’s homes running smoothly, while the vital work of our new partners at Sue Ryder means care and support for people in the comfort of their own homes, during what can often be the most difficult time of their lives.

“We look forward to a long, successful partnership.”

HomeServe staff recently met the Sue Ryder team at several Engineer Roadshows across the country to find out more about the charity’s work, which includes supporting people living with life-limiting conditions including brain injury, cancer and dementia.

Caroline Graham, director of fundraising at Sue Ryder, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have won the HomeServe charity staff vote and want to thank the engineers of HomeServe UK for voting for Sue Ryder.

"This partnership will allow us to continue to provide specialist and compassionate support through our hospices and neurological care centres and to grow the reach of our much-needed online bereavement services.