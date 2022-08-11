New resource centre is launched

Richard Spears

The strategic manufacturing outsourcing specialist has pooled all its expertise and knowledge into an easy-to-use online hub that will provide crucial insights into the benefits of outsourcing and how common ‘pain points’ can be overcome.

Free of charge to access, the content will be a mix of downloadable documents, podcasts and video that will address key strategic outsourcing questions through a combination of guides, customer case studies and ‘thought leadership’ pieces.

There will also be specific white papers on UL safety standards, production and engineering topics and industry analysis and trends – all information that will educate and inform companies looking to grow and develop new technologies.

Richard Spears, marketing manager at PP C&A, said: “We have always provided educational or informative resources as part of our approach, so there is a good back catalogue of content that we can direct people towards. A single area online was an obvious way to do that.

“The resource centre will turn the emphasis on to the audience – what if we give them access to build their own resource pack, based on exactly what they think will help them and what if we made that free, without an agenda, without a pay/subscription/sign-up wall?”

He continued: “There is a serious emphasis on building trust with the types of businesses we’re targeting, and we know that the vast majority won’t be ready to outsource right now but there’s a good chance they’ll enter the market when the time is right for them.

“So as a company, we want to build a positive picture of PP C&A and our capabilities early on and consistently, so we’re front of mind.”

PP Control & Automation, which employs 230 people at its factory, had a record sales year in 2021 of £28 million with a future order pipeline suggesting further growth is on the horizon.

The strategic manufacturing outsourcing specialist has seen demand for its services rise by 25 per cent on the previous year and bosses at the firm believe this is due to a combination of reshoring and an increasing number of high technology businesses bringing new innovations to market.

The company is a member of the Manufacturing Assembly Network and has recently widened its engineering and manufacturing capabilities to include a more comprehensive mechanical/pneumatic offer and a dedicated electrostatic discharge area to support electronics integration.

The company’s new resource centre, which has only been live for two weeks, has already attracted 100 unique visitors and, with regular new content and releases planned, the ambition is for more than 1000 companies to tap into the expertise every year.

Mr Spears added: “Since the pandemic, a new audience to PP Control & Automation has opened up – those with innovative technology that are finding outsourcing is the answer to getting their products to market faster.