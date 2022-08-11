Birmingham has been in the shop window

Johnathan Dudley

Johnathan Dudley, head of manufacturing at national audit, tax, advisory and risk firm Crowe, said: “Not only is the Midlands enjoying the benefits of global promotion through sport, we are also seeing restrictions on supply from certain countries, and the two elements are coming together to benefit exporting.

“The combination of recent stuttering consumer demand, after the initial surge following lockdown, and the need to continue driving sales in a domestic market should really make businesses consider the benefits of exporting.

“As each month goes by, there seems to be another trade deal secured as the Government exploits the negotiation freedoms of the post-Brexit era to seek new global trading partners.”

Mr Dudley, who is based at the Midlands office in Oldbury, said Crowe had just launched a Funding for Export flowchart to help businesses understand the support they are entitled to.

He said the main issue restricting export growth is that too few UK manufacturers look further than their own domestic markets to seek new customers and, at a time when the 'Made in the UK' brand commands real value across the world, opportunities are being missed.

Mr Dudley cited a number of factors that were holding back UK companies from exporting including language barriers, lack of knowledge of legal systems, lack of finance or export credit security and exchange risks.

He said companies could make use of their local chambers of commerce as a 'Citizens’ Advice Bureau' for business.

“Your local chamber of commerce, if you are a member, is a useful source of (initially) free advice as to how to go about making a start.

“They are a good conduit into UK Export Finance, an arm of the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, who in turn can provide free training, some support for getting started financially and even some export credit guarantees if you actually land an export order.

“Likewise, the chamber of commerce, for a fee, can handle all of the relevant export documentation you need as well as providing a research service using British embassies and consulates across the globe.