Operam Education Group acquires West Midlands recruitment agency,

Eddie Austin

Operam Education Group is a specialist provider of qualified and support staff to schools across the Midlands and North of England. This latest transaction follows the acquisitions of Provide Education, The Education Specialists, Teachers UK and Key Stage Teacher Supply, and further strengthens Operam’s presence in key regional markets as it looks to establish itself as the leading independent education recruitment agency in the North.

Greg and Sheryl Dickens are directors of First for Education and founded the Stourbridge business over a decade ago. They will be remaining with the business.

“This is such an exciting time for FFE, our staff, our clients and our candidates. Operam Education Group represents an excellent cultural fit for our business, and we look forward to continuing to provide a first-class service to our schools throughout the region," they explained.

Eddie Austin, chief executive of Operam Education Group,said it wasgreat news those working in education in the West Midlands.

“This is a very exciting time for Operam and the West Midlands education sector as we welcome another business into our rapidly growing group. First For Education is a real industry specialist, with an excellent track record and reputation in the West Midlands. Its footprint in the region will further build on our presence in the Midlands and on our vision of creating a ‘Northern Powerhouse’ in education recruitment," he explained.

In addition to its recruitment services, Operam has recently launched Operam Education Tutoring and Operam Education Leadership Recruitment.

“Both of these will continue to scale our service offering across all group companies and support educational establishments nationwide. This will be of great value to people working in, -or aspiring to work in, education within the region. We are on track to achieving our vision of being the best provider with the widest talent pool for our service users," added Mr Austin.