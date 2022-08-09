Expansion plan for education specialist

Joe Basketts and team

It follows a rebrand and growth, which began in the pandemic, for Stoke-on-Trent-based Satori Education.

The firm has expanded to meet demand for its services from education providers across the UK.

Satori, formerly known as Go Live, is headed up by Stone businessman Joe Basketts.

It is also looking to expand its specialist team in the coming weeks.

The company increased from a one man workforce to a five-strong team in 2021.

After celebrating its third anniversary in November, Satori is on the cusp of launching a unique, carbon zero course, which is the only accredited product of its kind specifically designed for schools and school leaders, and is creating excitement across the field of education.

It’s the latest addition to the firm’s ever-growing, specialist portfolio. In November it revealed plans to launch a cutting edge professional development training programme called Edtech Leaders – also thought to be the only UK programme of its kind – which is now up and running.

Mr Basketts said: “The Covid pandemic has been a catalyst for the rapid growth of primary and secondary schools towards being more digitally mature.

“Having enabled teachers to bridge the gap between home and the classroom during the pandemic, this growth is now being further fuelled by the increasing realisation that further investing in EdTech can positively impact pupil attainment, better prepare them for the future in the world of work, and reduce teacher workload in the long term.”

He added: “One of the main stumbling blocks that schools face when expanding EdTech is lack of a well-developed strategy. Without this in place, everything else is likely to have limited impact, or at the worst case to fail completely. We work with schools to ensure their strategy and planning is robust and well-defined.

“I believe this is a key element of our success and why we are seeing such rapid, organic growth as a company in this unique and developing market, which we are proud to be contributing to with our unique, cutting-edge packages.”

The company was founded in October 2018 and recruited its first member of staff in May 2020. It was up to a five-strong team by summer 2021.