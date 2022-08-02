VAS secures new accreditation to boost international trade

Quality manager Andy Nisbet, temperature uniformity survey and calibration manager Martin Perry and VAS managing director Mike Long

VAS, which has its headquarters in Smethwick, has secured ISO 17025 which enables holders to demonstrate that they operate competently and generate valid results, thereby promoting confidence in their work both nationally and around the world.

Working with leading brands such as Mercedes and GE Power, VAS will now be able to use their accreditation to show their reports and certificates can be accepted from one country to another without the need for further testing.

Billed as being useful for organisations that perform testing, sampling or calibration and want reliable results, ISO 17025 has been established to improve international trade.

Managing director Mike Long said: “Achieving ISO 17025 accreditation was a priority to Vacuum and Atmosphere Services Ltd. We wanted to improve our service, meet Aerospace Material Specifications standard requirements and meet our valued customers expectations.

“Our temperature uniformity survey and calibration manager Martin Perry and quality manager Andy Nisbet have worked tirelessly, with great support from UK Accreditation Service auditors. I am extremely grateful for all their hard work and dedication to achieving this prestigious accreditation.

“Everyone at Vacuum and Atmosphere Services Ltd is looking forward to growing our TUS and calibration services in the coming years.”

The accreditation comes on the back of a year of progress by VAS, which recently bought Norfolk-based distributor and stockist of industrial vacuum pump spares Vacuum Pump Spares Limited on the back of a successful trading period and a strong order book of domestic and international business. The business has moved to the VAS base in Middlemore Road, Smethwick.

A trusted partner for leading brands, VAS was launched in 2000 by two engineers to offer services for vacuum and atmosphere furnaces. Now employing 31 staff, the company has progressed to offer the full service package to the heat treatment industry, from bespoke new furnaces to spare parts.