Bank's new senior manager

Tracy Sherratt

Tracy will represent the British Business Bank in the region, working closely with funding delivery partners, business development agencies and other organisations across the small business finance landscape to improve access to financial support.

She has worked in the financial services sector supporting smaller businesses for 13 years, including ten years with Barclays Bank and most recently held the position of business development manager at BCRS Business Loans in Wolverhampton

As part of the bank’s UK Network team, Tracy’s remit also includes working to help smaller businesses understand the finance they need whatever the stage of their development.

Tracy said: “As many companies continue to face challenges in the current climate, access to finance is fundamental for supporting smaller businesses in the region and enabling them to reach their full potential.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to work closely with the region’s smaller business community to help them access the finance they need and in turn reduce some of the imbalances that exist in access to finance across the UK.”

Dr Sophie Dale-Black, UK Network director for the Midlands at the British Business Bank, said: "Tracy is a great addition to the UK Network team, bringing a wealth of knowledge and first-hand experience of the West Midlands business landscape. She will help drive the Bank’s operations in the West Midlands and will be a key representative of the Bank on the ground.