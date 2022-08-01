Businesses urged to apply for the Queen’s Awards

New LEP chairman Tom Westley

The awards are for outstanding achievement by UK businesses in the categories of: innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

Tom Westley, chairman of the Black Country Board, said: “The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise bring real benefit to businesses and we are keen that companies across the Black Country and wider West Midlands apply so that they are recognised for their achievements.

“The application process is incredibly accessible and winners will benefit from improved opportunities to break into new markets through increased brand awareness and recognition all of which will drive growth and attract investment opportunities.”

To apply for the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise an organisation must: be based in the UK; file its company tax returns with HM Revenue and Customs; be a self-contained enterprise that markets its own products or services and is under its own management; have at least two full-time UK employees or part-time equivalents; dDemonstrate strong corporate social responsibility and can be a business or non-profit.

Fortress Interlocks, whose headquarters are in Wolverhampton, were successful in the international trade award category for outstanding short-term growth in overseas sales over a three-year period.

Malcolm Sharp, sales director commented: “This is our third award, and we are proud to display the Queens Award logo on our documentation. More than 75 per cent of our business is outside of the UK and the award generates interest and respect from our prospective customers. The Queen’s Awards are viewed as highly prestigious and further enhance Fortress’ growing reputation, particularly in Asia and the USA.”

Winning organisations will attend a Royal Reception to receive their award from on of The Queen’s representatives, a Lord-Lieutenant and be able to fly The Queen’s Awards flag and use the emblem on marketing materials. Each winning organisation is given a Grant of Appointment (an official certificate) and a commemorative trophy. Each award is valid for five years. For further information and to start the application process visit: gov.uk/queens-awards-for-enterprise