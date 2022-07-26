Shortlist for chamber awards

Winners at the 2019 awards at Wolverhampton Racecourse

More than businesses have been shortlisted in 14 categories after a record number of applications.

Winners will be revealed at a gala evening event at Wolverhampton Racecourse on Friday, September 16. The first time the event has been able to be held in person since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Large business of the year: GMS Group, Interclass, Juniper Training, Pallet Track, Pertemps Network Group, SIPS Education and Voestalpine Metsec.

Family business: Burke Bros Moving Group, CLM Construction Supplies, Formbend, Lawrence Cleaning, Lord Combustion Services, Warrens Hall Riding School and The Mount Hotel Country Manor.

Small business: Building Services NOW, MET Recruitment UK, Nant, Penny Post Credit Union, Rothley, Solvendis, Stones Throw Media, TNM Design Group, TPSquared, Vacuum and Atmosphere Services and Vantage 365.

Start-up business: Charlotte the Copywriter, ERW Logistics, Lets Sanify, MoRServ, Sponsored Breaks and WM Bookkeeping.

Excellence in professional services: CS Bookkeeping Services, Forresters, George Green, MET Recruitment UK, TNM Design Group and TPSquared.

Excellence in manufacturing and engineering: KUKA Systems UK, Lord Combustion Services, Ramfoam, SMART Balustrades, Vacuum and Atmosphere Services.

Third sector business: Beacon Centre for the Blind, SIPS Education, Penny Post Credit Union, Gordon Moody and Reach & Unite Outreach & Empowerment CIC.

Excellence in international trade: Build Works Solutions, Exol Lubricants, KMB Shipping, Offshore Stainless Supplies and Alucast.

Black Country business person: James Lane, Homeserve Furniture Repairs; Paul Hull, KMB Shipping; Stuart Smith, Lord Combustion; Abrar Ahmed, One 4 You Services and Tim Mulqueen, Ramfoam.

Business commitment to the community: Halesowen BID, Higgs, Warrens Hall Riding School, Nant, Pallet Track, Sponsored Breaks, Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and Smithridge Healthcare.

Marketing or communications campaign: ASSA ABLOY, GMS Group, Halesowen BID and Rothley.

Excellence in diversity and equality: Crowe UK, Forresters, Steps to Work, West Midlands Trains and Wolverhampton City Credit Union.

Excellence in technology and innovation: IPU Group, Lets Sanify, Nant, Sandwell College, Walsall College and Ramfoam.

Outstanding support to the Armed Forces: Phoenix Collegiate, Superfast IT, Tough Enough to Care and Wolverhampton Lawn Tennis Club.

Finalists are encouraged to book their priority tickets before August 5 with organisers expecting to welcome more than 500 attendees on the evening.