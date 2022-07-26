New role to tackle inequalities in Black Country

Connie Jennings

Connie Jennings was appointed to the position in July, having worked at whg in a variety of community focussed roles including social inclusion manager and more recently as head of health and wellbeing. Connie brings to the role her own lived experience and passion to ensure that those communities who are at risk of being left behind have access to support, opportunities and services.

whg operates in one of the 20 per cent most deprived districts in England and as a placed-based community organisation, has long been committed to investing in the health and housing agenda. The housing association has a corporate aim to “promote health and prosperity where we can make a difference” and sees the relationship between health and housing as pivotal in creating stronger communities and sustaining tenancies.

Connie said: “We are proud members of Walsall Together, a place-based partnership Board, working alongside a range of partners to help build resilient communities. Some of our communities have persisting but avoidable health inequalities, where people suffer poorer health outcomes and, in some cases, have a shorter healthy life expectancy than other areas in England.

“We believe that this is not acceptable, and we are keen to play our part, along with our partners, to help tackle this.