Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New role to tackle inequalities in Black Country

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

Leading Midlands’ landlord whg has created a new director of stronger communities role as it builds on its work to address the impact of the wider determinants of health and inequalities which are prevalent within many disadvantaged communities.

Connie Jennings
Connie Jennings

Connie Jennings was appointed to the position in July, having worked at whg in a variety of community focussed roles including social inclusion manager and more recently as head of health and wellbeing. Connie brings to the role her own lived experience and passion to ensure that those communities who are at risk of being left behind have access to support, opportunities and services.

whg operates in one of the 20 per cent most deprived districts in England and as a placed-based community organisation, has long been committed to investing in the health and housing agenda. The housing association has a corporate aim to “promote health and prosperity where we can make a difference” and sees the relationship between health and housing as pivotal in creating stronger communities and sustaining tenancies.

Connie said: “We are proud members of Walsall Together, a place-based partnership Board, working alongside a range of partners to help build resilient communities. Some of our communities have persisting but avoidable health inequalities, where people suffer poorer health outcomes and, in some cases, have a shorter healthy life expectancy than other areas in England.

“We believe that this is not acceptable, and we are keen to play our part, along with our partners, to help tackle this.

“I feel extremely privileged to be given this opportunity and will work hard to ensure our customers have fair access to those services which will enable them to live healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives.”

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News