Honorary doctorate for Co-op chief

Professor Philip Plowden, Vice-Chancellor, Birmingham City University, Central England Co-op Chief Executive Debbie Robinson, Sir Lenny Henry, Chancellor, Birmingham City University and Mr Mark Hopton, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of Governors, Birmingham City University

Each year, the university makes a number of honorary awards that recognise outstanding service to the University, to the City of Birmingham and the West Midlands, or to public or professional life nationally and internationally.

This year, Debbie Robinson, who has been chief executive at Lichfield-based Central England Co-op since 2019, was given the honour in recognition of her outstanding business contributions.

She said: “It’s an absolute honour to accept this doctorate from BCU. It was a wonderful occasion joining the young graduates picking up their diplomas at the start of their journeys and really humbling to be recognised in such a way.