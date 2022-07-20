Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Honorary doctorate for Co-op chief

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

The chief executive of one of the largest retail co-operative societies has been presented with an honorary doctorate by Birmingham City University for her contribution to business.

Professor Philip Plowden, Vice-Chancellor, Birmingham City University, Central England Co-op Chief Executive Debbie Robinson, Sir Lenny Henry, Chancellor, Birmingham City University and Mr Mark Hopton, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of Governors, Birmingham City University
Professor Philip Plowden, Vice-Chancellor, Birmingham City University, Central England Co-op Chief Executive Debbie Robinson, Sir Lenny Henry, Chancellor, Birmingham City University and Mr Mark Hopton, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of Governors, Birmingham City University

Each year, the university makes a number of honorary awards that recognise outstanding service to the University, to the City of Birmingham and the West Midlands, or to public or professional life nationally and internationally.

This year, Debbie Robinson, who has been chief executive at Lichfield-based Central England Co-op since 2019, was given the honour in recognition of her outstanding business contributions.

She said: “It’s an absolute honour to accept this doctorate from BCU. It was a wonderful occasion joining the young graduates picking up their diplomas at the start of their journeys and really humbling to be recognised in such a way.

“We’re delighted to have such close ties with BCU which have helped many of our colleagues to grow and develop into inspiring leaders and help people access higher education who may otherwise have not had the opportunity.”

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News