Honorary doctorate for Co-op chief

Each year, the university makes a number of honorary awards that recognise outstanding service to the University, to the City of Birmingham and the West Midlands, or to public or professional life nationally and internationally.
This year, Debbie Robinson, who has been chief executive at Lichfield-based Central England Co-op since 2019, was given the honour in recognition of her outstanding business contributions.
She said: “It’s an absolute honour to accept this doctorate from BCU. It was a wonderful occasion joining the young graduates picking up their diplomas at the start of their journeys and really humbling to be recognised in such a way.
“We’re delighted to have such close ties with BCU which have helped many of our colleagues to grow and develop into inspiring leaders and help people access higher education who may otherwise have not had the opportunity.”