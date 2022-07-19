Pull The Pin heads of bumper first year

Ben Hanlin and Sam Hufton with the rest of the PTP team

Pull The Pin, which is the brainchild of digital expert Sam Hufton and celebrity illusionist and magician Ben Hanlin, is expecting fees to hit over £700,000 by the end of July after picking up a string of new wins.

Located on Newhall Street, Birmingham, the company has already created 15 jobs and has plans to take on four more as it expects to double the size of the business by 2023.

Friends for more than 25 years, the duo have built their business on the ethos that all brands, no matter how big or small, should focus on what they do best and leave their digital strategy to the experts.

They achieve this by streamlining the agency’s approach to creative, video and digital marketing work, so that industry experts effectively connect clients to their audiences, delivering tangible results in the process.

It’s an approach that is already paying dividends, with global professional services firm PwC, restaurant chain Leon, recruitment specialists IDEX Consulting ND the English Golf Union all tapping into services that include digital strategy, marketing automation, social consultancy, search engne optimisation, video creation and TikTok strategies.

“We’ve always talked about doing something together and then Covid-19 happened, which accelerated our thinking,” explained Ben, who made the semi-final on hit TV show Dancing on Ice just before the pandemic broke.

“Some people thought we were nuts starting a business during such difficult times, but it's something we had kicked around for long enough. The added increase in online use, and especially video, meant it just felt like the right time and the right opportunity.

“Sam is an unbelievable operator in the digital space and very well known throughout the sector, whilst my job meant I was used to creating lots of content that gets millions of organic views - that’s the key to Pull The Pin.”