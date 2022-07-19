Plans for second phase of Lichfield's Liberty Park submitted

LIberty Park

Plans have been put forward to Lichfield District Council for the final remaining plot of land at the southern end of Liberty Park, Lichfield on Burton Old Road in Streethay.

The scheme proposes two options of either a single 283,000 sq ft industrial logistics building or two separate units of 80,000 sq ft and 150,000 sq ft, both including integral office space and parking.

Both options benefit from strong sustainability credentials, including BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and an EPC rating of ‘A’, with Stoford and Logicor targeting net carbon zero in operation.

The application follows the culmination of a public consultation event for local residents.

Liberty Park is a 32-acre site in an established industrial location.

The northern part of the scheme was developed in 2019, with two industrial and logistics units of 115,000 sq ft and 48,000 sq ft that are now fully operational.

The site fronts the A38 and benefits from easy access to the M6/M42 and the M1 North.

Stoford director, Edward Peel, said: “We are delighted to bring forward proposals for the final phase of Liberty Park, Lichfield, having been involved in the site for more than 20 years. The park is based in the heart of the Midlands, with excellent transport links and has generated significant interest from occupiers. We are putting forward two options for the development of the remaining land, which reflect current market demand.”