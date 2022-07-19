New head of commercial at law firm

Tracy Lake

She has been recruited as a new partner and head of commercial at the Brierley Hill firm of solicitors.

Tracy brings a wealth of direct relatable experience to the firm having previously worked as a Partner at Weightmans, as well as in-house at FTSE 100 companies National Grid and Severn Trent Water.

Tracy, who has Black Country roots, said she was looking forward to helping grow Higgs’ commercial team proposition by delivering a bespoke service to the firm’s clients and bringing through new talent.

She said: “My strength is managing people and assisting them in their career development.

“I was drawn to this role by Higgs’ determination to grow the team, while continuing to offer service excellence.

“I’m looking forward to talking with existing and new clients about additional services we can provide and attracting new business through regular outreach into the Black Country community.

“It’s an exciting role and I’m really looking forward to helping the firm reach its objectives.”

Tracy has already provided hands-on advice to Higgs’ owner-managed businesses clients and corporate clients, including distribution agreements, agency agreements and data protection issues.

She also has strong experience in terms for provision of goods and services and franchise agreements and has worked across a range of sectors, including transport and logistics, manufacturing, utilities and retail and leisure.

University of Birmingham graduate Tracy said the ethos and culture of Higgs played a big part in her decision to take on the role.

She said: “The friendly and collaborative environment is the first thing I noticed and it is important to me because enabling people to reach their potential and enjoy being at work and is what motivates me.

“I’ve met some lovely people already and I was impressed by the pro bono and charitable work the firm does within the local community.”