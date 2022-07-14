Notification Settings

Manufacturer heads to big airshow

By John CorserPublished:

One of the UK’s leading manufacturers of round, flat and profile wire is heading to Farnborough International Airshow

AWI

Alloy Wire International from Brierley Hill will be exhibiting from Monday, July 18 to July 22.

AWI is exhibiting as part of the Midlands Aerospace Alliance in Hall 1,

The firm tends to be a foutth tier supplier to the aerospace market, with its material manufactured into components that are integral to aircraft structures, in instrumentation and high-performance engines.

The company’s wire and straight bars, which are produced at its state-of-the-art factory in Hurst Business Park, Narrowboat Way, is made into springs, fire detection wire, fasteners and electrical instruments – all manufactured so that they work at high temperatures and/or in corrosive gases or liquids.

Visitors to the show will be able to speak to AWI’s research and development and sales personnel to discuss new projects, prototype work and supply chain agility, with orders able to be made in coils, on spools or straight bars

Angus Hogarth, R&D director at AWI, said: “It’s all about finding that manufacturing difference and additive manufacturing is a discipline the aerospace manufacturers are increasingly investing in.

“We were confident we could play a role in 3D Printing and, after months of R&D and technical reviews, we see our business as being a strong supplier of exotic nickel alloy wire to the growing additive manufacturing sector. This is something we will definitely be promoting at Farnborough with new and existing customers."

AWI is a long-standing member of the Midlands Aerospace Alliance and, with export levels approaching 65 per cent of its £12 million annual turnover, is one of the firms chosen to meet Ranil Jayawardena, Minister for International Trade at the show on Tuesday, July 19.

John Corser

