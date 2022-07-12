International manager appointed by moving group

Anthony Foy

He is now based at the Wolverhampton head office after relocating from Sussex to head up the international department

Mr Foy has previously worked in Australia with KEYS, John Ryan International, Conroy Removals and Chess Moving as well as being the previous owner of Britmove and at various British international moving companies.

Gary Burke, managing director of Burke Bros, said: “Chris and I have known Anthony for more than 20 years. He has a considerable wealth of knowledge and experience in international moving and we’re very pleased to welcome him to the international department to freshen up the team now that international work has picked up. We look forward to Anthony building on the strength of the international department to fulfil our plans as we take a greater focus on international trade work this financial year and wish him all the very best in his role.”

Mr Foy said: “I’m looking forward to working with Gary, Chris and the team and building on the reputation that Burke Bros is known for. I’ve had a long and fruitful career in the moving industry and I feel that the knowledge gain over the past 35 plus years will hold me in good stead to succeed in the role.”