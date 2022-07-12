Johnathan Dudley

Audit, tax, advisory and risk firm Crowe UK is holding the event with Greater Birmingham Commonwealth Chamber at its offices at Black Country House, Rounds Green Road, on July 27 from 8am to 12 noon.

The event is being held the day before the launch of the Commonwealth Games to exhibit the wide range of products made in the region including food and beverages.

The showcase is aimed at both international and domestic visitors attending the Games, which run from July 28 to August 8.

The free event will also offer networking opportunities and promote British manufacturing.

It will also be an opportunity to engage with exporters and share best business practices for international trade.

To register to take part visit crowe.com/uk/events/british-manufacturing-showcase-27-july-2022

The British Manufacturing Showcase is also being jointly supported by Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce and Black Country Chamber of Commerce.

Companies and individuals who wish to take part are being invited to sign up as soon as possible with applications being considered on a first come, first served basis.

Johnathan Dudley, national head of manufacturing and Crowe’s Midlands managing partner, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity at a time when the eyes of the world are on Birmingham and the Midlands to showcase the best of British manufacturing to a global audience.”

The event also has the backing of the Department of International Trade and UK Export Finance and officials will be on hand to highlight the way the government can help manufacturers push through to the global marketplace.

M Dudley added: “All eyes are on Birmingham and the focus is on The Commonwealth, but this is also a golden opportunity to remind everyone across the globe of the innovation and expertise that UK manufacturing offers the world.

“The British Manufacturing Showcase, in conjunction with the Birmingham Commonwealth Chamber of Commerce, will be of huge interest to UK businesses looking to engage with existing exporters to share best practice on exporting and obtain guidance and support both from those businesses and government agencies too.”