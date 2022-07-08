Harris Lamb oversees refurbishment at Wednesfield industrial unit

Unit 15 on the Planetary Industrial Estate

The team was instructed by Byfield Holdings to oversee the project at Unit 15 on the Planetary Industrial Estate in Wednesfield as part of an ongoing overhaul of the buildings at the site to modernise them and improve their energy performance ratings.

The £185,000 project included the removal of the unit’s asbestos roof and replacing it with a new metal roof, the reconfiguration of office, and the refurbishment of the toilets, reception and warehouse.

Gareth Booker, who oversaw the refit, said: “With the demand for high quality industrial property continuing to outstrip supply, landlords of estates across the country are recognising the opportunity to overhaul their properties in order to capitalise on the market.

“We have overseen a number of refurbishments on vacant units at the estate prior to them being placed on the market, and in this case uPVC doors, windows and conservatory supplier Stevenswood were secured as the new occupier of Unit 15 on a 10-year lease before we undertook the works.

“A key aspect to this project was improving the energy performance rating for the property, so works also included the installation of a new air source heat pump heating system, LED lighting and new service meters in order to achieve that,” he added.