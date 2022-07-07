Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Swift PM appointment needed to give business certainty - chamber

By John CorserBirminghamBusiness PicksPublished: Last Updated:

A new government must be installed swiftly to provide businesses with the “clear, consistent and coherent” leadership it needs, Birmingham business leaders said today.

Henrietta Brealey
Henrietta Brealey

Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce said the next government must move quickly to help businesses navigate the challenges they are facing – such as labour market shortages and soaring costs.

Henrietta Brealey, chief executive of the chambers, said: “Businesses need clear, consistent and cohesive leadership to steer the country through these turbulent economic and geopolitical waters.

“There are far too many big calls that need to be made over the coming weeks to enter a period of effective decision paralysis.

“Many in the business community appreciate the unprecedented support provided by the Johnson Government during the Covid pandemic.

“However, in business as in politics, you need the trust and support of your team in order to lead.

“We would urge the government, in whatever form it will now take, to put business at the heart of the agenda and tackle the big issues we’re facing home and abroad.

“As always, the chamber will be on hand to inform local businesses of the latest developments and what they mean for Greater Birmingham.”

Business Picks
Politics
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News