Swift PM appointment needed to give business certainty - chamber

Henrietta Brealey

Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce said the next government must move quickly to help businesses navigate the challenges they are facing – such as labour market shortages and soaring costs.

Henrietta Brealey, chief executive of the chambers, said: “Businesses need clear, consistent and cohesive leadership to steer the country through these turbulent economic and geopolitical waters.

“There are far too many big calls that need to be made over the coming weeks to enter a period of effective decision paralysis.

“Many in the business community appreciate the unprecedented support provided by the Johnson Government during the Covid pandemic.

“However, in business as in politics, you need the trust and support of your team in order to lead.

“We would urge the government, in whatever form it will now take, to put business at the heart of the agenda and tackle the big issues we’re facing home and abroad.