Wintech opens larger office in London

Paul Savidge and diretor Clyde Abela

The Wolverhampton company’s growing number of regional projects continues to increase year on year.

Wintech’s London operations are now located in Holborn closer to key landmark projects and clients.

Building on four decades of success, the group, based at Pendeford Business Park, Wobaston road, has grown to employ more than 100 industry experts in a range of specialist sciences and disciplines, focused on the aesthetic, environmental and structural challenges crucial to the successful completion of the building envelope.

Wintech is now a recognised international centre of excellence for the science of facade engineering in what is fast becoming an integral part of the building process.

Director Clyde Abela said: “It will be great to see our partners and clients in our new offices in the weeks and months ahead. These are exciting times, and the London team are looking forward to realising their ambitions in the region. This move is a mark of confidence in our London team, the remarkable success they provide and the continued growth we expect in the coming years.”

The last few months have been a busy period for Wintech, who recently shared their news regarding obtaining additional office space at their Wolverhampton headquarters in April, acquiring Solutions House building next door. Expansion of both the headquarters and the London office underpins the continued growth of the business and underlines the Group’s commitment to building a market leading Façcade engineering consultancy business across the UK.

Leading the company expansion is managing director Paul Savidge who explains: “It’s a really exciting time to be a part of the business as it enters a new phase of growth, the additional space we now have in both our headquarters and London will allow us to grow the team which has been one of the key drivers for the past few years.

"We are building upon our current core strength of Façade Engineering, but also looking to prepare the business to assist with the nation’s net zero building transformation requirement. This includes sustainability, building energy advice for the mechanical and electrical systems in addition to the envelope which is of course the building’s primary energy modifier. The Government has already committed to all new builds achieving net zero by 2030 and all existing buildings to achieve net zero by 2050. This incredible challenge to address embedded and operational carbon requires a radical change as to how we design for both new and significantly for the country’s existing building stock.

"Our new office accommodation in London and expansion of our headquarters in Wolverhampton will help us to accommodate the new employees required to support the nation in this transformation. In parallel to growing our core strengths, we are recruiting for our new business growth areas of sustainability, fire engineering and facade access.