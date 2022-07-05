City lawyer named as chamber chairman

Greg Lowson with Henrietta Brealey

His appointment follows Mr Waller’s decision to step down after being appointed the chamber’s first chairman 12 years ago.

Mr Lowson is Pinsent Masons’ Birmingham office managing partner and a partner in the dispute resolution and litigation group in Birmingham. He served as chamber president from October 2014 to October 2016, becoming the first to introduce a two-year term of office for the position.

Mr Lowson said: “I had the pleasure of being a Board member during David Waller’s 11 years as the chamber’s first chair and I would like to thank David for his stewardship, wise counsel and leadership. I will do my best to continue the high standards he has set.

“The chamber has nearly 3000 members; counts some of the region’s largest and most important companies and bodies as patrons and is uniquely involved in all of the region’s leading business and civic groups.

“It is accordingly in an unrivalled position to advocate the needs of business and to give it a recognised and respected voice. We are in for a challenging year or two economically when businesses will need the voice of the chamber more than ever.

“Notwithstanding the economic challenge, there is a real opportunity for the region through levelling up and the current devolution deal that the WMCA is preparing to bid for.”

Henrietta Brealey, chief executive of the GBCC, said: “The GBCC board plays a key role in developing the strategic direction of the chamber and I am delighted to be welcoming further leading business representatives to this critical group.

“Each of our newly appointed chair and non-executive directors brings a unique skill set and perspectives that will support the chamber in delivering its mission to connect, support and grow local businesses through these complex times."

Mr Lowson has handled some of Pinsent Masons’ largest and most complex litigation having been in practice for 40 years. He is an accredited mediator with significant mediation experience, and a solicitor-advocate. He has been a partner since 1991 and office managing partner for 20 years.

As head of office, Greg has responsibility for more than 600 people.

As a member of Pinsent Masons’ senior leadership team, he plays an active role in the management and operation of the firm. As well as being a experienced lawyer, Greg has significant business acumen.

He is the longest serving director of the GBCC is the current chairman of the CBI West Midlands’ Council, a non-executive director of Pertemps Network Group Limited, a former Trustee of the Birmingham Repertory Theatre and of the charity Cure Leukaemia and a former member of the Wesleyan’s Advisory Board.

He has just stepped down after 16 years as a trustee and director of the Midlands Arts Centre where he was also vice co-chair. He is also the Under Sheriff of the West Midlands having held that position since 2014.

Three new non-executive directors with expertise in the media, technology and business transformation have been appointed to the chamber board.

Ruth Pipkin brings 20 years’ experience in marketing and communications, having worked both in-house for the Home Office and in-agency before setting up Birmingham-based consultancy Rewired in 2008.