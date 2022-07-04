Nearly £2m boost as firms adds thermal chamber

Matthew Hateley outside the company’s new in-house thermal chamber

Grayson Thermal Systems, which employs more than 250 people at three sites in Birmingham, is looking to capitalise on a 25 per cent surge in orders and increasing demand for its zero emission vehicle solutions that are helping buses, coaches and trains make a successful transition.

Heading the new capabilities is the installation of its first in-house thermal chamber that allows the company, which has its head office in Wharfdale Road, Tyseley, to perform validations and product demonstrations at extremely low and high ambient temperatures.

This gives customers, including CaetanoBus, Emoss and Skoda, the confidence that the systems will perform to the design specification before they begin fitting them to their vehicles/applications.

Matthew Hateley, sales manager – Europe at Grayson Thermal Systems, said: “R&D and continued investment in the latest manufacturing facilities is so important to our business and gives us the ability to compete with international rivals all over the world.

“We are dealing with some of the largest companies in on-highway, off-highway and rail sectors and our role has been to listen to the challenges they face and then, in turn, deliver thermal management solutions that overcome these issues.

“A significant investment has been made on acquiring an in-house thermal chamber and this is a real gamechanger. "