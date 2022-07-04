Wolverhampton hobby store renovation completed

The Hobbycraft store at Bentley Bridge

The Hobbycraft chain has upgraded its store at Bentley Bridge Leisure Park, Wednesfield. There have also been improvements to the papercraft, sewing and art departments.

The craft areas will enable customers to try out new skills and projects.

The Wolverhampton store first opened for business in 2005, and over the past two months has seen upgrading of the interior. The aim now is to inspire local crafters in the area to get more creative, with a wide array of new product ranges, project workshops and dedicated craft spaces for customers to use during their visit.

The new haberdashery craft area is a dedicated sewing space in store, with a wide range of patterns, fabrics, and trimmings, alongside an extended range of sewing machines that customers can test drive before purchasing. The area will feature more than 800 new ranges of fabric.

Expert staff will be on hand to support customers with all their sewing enquiries.

The custom crafting area will introduce customers to the world of digital cutting with Cricut.

The store layout has also been redesigned to help improve the shopping journey around the store. The art department in particular features new paper stands, wall art and product presentation.

Customers will be able to make use of the new features by signing up for an in-store craft workshop. Throughout the year, the store will host a variety of craft workshops, designed to give everyone the opportunity to master a new craft or refine a long-time favourite. The workshops are suitable for the whole family with specific children's sessions also available. Prices start at £5 and can be booked online via Hobbycraft ClassBento.

The Wolverhampton store is open 9am-8pm Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday.